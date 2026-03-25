Delhi Police Crackdown: Massive Book Piracy Racket Exposed

The Delhi Police have busted a significant book piracy racket in the capital, arresting a 67-year-old suspect involved in large-scale illegal activities, officials reported on Wednesday. The accused, Jwala Prasad Soni, allegedly spearheaded an organized network dedicated to the unauthorized printing and distribution of copyrighted books, impacting a major publishing house.

Following a complaint received on March 14, authorities raided a location in Rohini Sector-16, seizing 8,593 pirated books. Further investigations led to another operation nearby, where 11,544 more counterfeit books were discovered, totaling over 20,000 pirated copies. Efforts to mislead investigators were thwarted, leading to critical breakthroughs in the case.

Police recovered two printing machines along with negatives and printing plates used for reproducing the pirated material from a press in the Anand Parbat Industrial Area. These findings confirmed Soni's direct involvement in the illegal printing enterprise, which law enforcement officials say had been active for years, with a previous case registered against Soni in 2011 under the Copyright Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)