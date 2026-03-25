Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Massive Book Piracy Racket Exposed

Delhi Police have dismantled a significant book piracy racket, arresting Jwala Prasad Soni, who was found orchestrating illegal printing and distribution of counterfeit books. Over 20,000 pirated copies and numerous printing machines were seized during raids in multiple locations, revealing an elaborate network and Soni's direct involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:41 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Massive Book Piracy Racket Exposed
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have busted a significant book piracy racket in the capital, arresting a 67-year-old suspect involved in large-scale illegal activities, officials reported on Wednesday. The accused, Jwala Prasad Soni, allegedly spearheaded an organized network dedicated to the unauthorized printing and distribution of copyrighted books, impacting a major publishing house.

Following a complaint received on March 14, authorities raided a location in Rohini Sector-16, seizing 8,593 pirated books. Further investigations led to another operation nearby, where 11,544 more counterfeit books were discovered, totaling over 20,000 pirated copies. Efforts to mislead investigators were thwarted, leading to critical breakthroughs in the case.

Police recovered two printing machines along with negatives and printing plates used for reproducing the pirated material from a press in the Anand Parbat Industrial Area. These findings confirmed Soni's direct involvement in the illegal printing enterprise, which law enforcement officials say had been active for years, with a previous case registered against Soni in 2011 under the Copyright Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026