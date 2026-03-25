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Financial Irregularities Uncovered in Gujarat: CAG's Alarming Report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has highlighted significant financial irregularities within the Gujarat government. The report details issues such as incorrect fund utilization, falsification of expenditure records, and delayed submission of utilization certificates, posing risks of fund misappropriation and distorted financial reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:42 IST
Financial Irregularities Uncovered in Gujarat: CAG's Alarming Report
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The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has exposed considerable irregularities in the Gujarat government's financial practices, as outlined in its recent report on state finances. Key issues include the misuse of funds, submission of misleading utilization certificates, and inadequate oversight mechanisms.

A striking example involves the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), a government entity that reportedly showed Rs 32.81 crore as utilized without actual expenditure, as these funds were merely parked in bank accounts. Similarly, other departments were found reporting funds as utilized once transferred to agencies, despite funds remaining unspent.

The report also highlighted systemic issues with a vast number of pending utilization certificates, amounting to Rs 7,431.84 crore. Such delays pose risks of fund diversion and highlight the need for improved financial accountability and monitoring by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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