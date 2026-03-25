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Britain and Turkey Sign Landmark Typhoon Fighter Jet Training Deal

Britain and Turkey have inked a significant multi-billion-pound agreement for training and support, linked to their Typhoon fighter jet deal. The agreement includes training for Turkish pilots and ground crew. This move advances Turkey's entry into the Eurofighter programme, enhancing NATO's combat air capability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:44 IST
Britain and Turkey Sign Landmark Typhoon Fighter Jet Training Deal
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In a significant development, Britain and Turkey finalized a multi-billion-pound agreement on Wednesday, enhancing their Typhoon fighter jet partnership established last year.

The new deal includes UK-based training for Turkish pilots and ground crews as Turkey gears up to operate British-built jets. The UK's Ministry of Defence highlighted this as a critical step.

Defence Secretary John Healey and Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler penned the deal in London, signaling Turkey's deeper involvement in the Eurofighter programme and bolstering NATO's eastern flank combat capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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