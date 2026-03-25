Punjab Campaign: A Four-Year Journey with AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to embark on a statewide campaign in Punjab to commemorate four years of the Bhagwant Mann government's accomplishments. The campaign will feature around 16,000 organized events, including rallies, town halls, and neighborhood meetings, aiming to present a comprehensive report card of the government's performance to the public.

Aman Arora, the Punjab AAP chief, announced that ministers, MLAs, local body representatives, and party workers will actively visit every village and household to engage with the citizens. Arora emphasized the party's dedication to transparent governance, highlighting improvements in the health and education sectors, along with significant infrastructure development.

He also pointed out that over 65,000 government jobs have been created, while nearly 1,000 Aam Aadmi Clinics are on track, with 881 already operational. The campaign will also underscore financial growth, citing increased GST and excise revenues, as well as new road and sports infrastructure initiatives. Key welfare schemes like free electricity and extensive health cover are expected to garner voter support, Arora noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)