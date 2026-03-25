Cannabis Concealment: Farmer's Hidden Harvest
A 60-year-old farmer in Maharashtra's Beed district was arrested for growing cannabis within a sorghum crop. Acting on a tip-off, police seized 42 cannabis plants worth Rs 1.74 lakh. The farmer, Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare, faces charges under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
A farmer from Maharashtra's Beed district has been arrested after police uncovered cannabis plants hidden within a sorghum plantation. The raid, conducted on Tuesday in Sushi (Wadgaon), resulted in the seizure of 42 cannabis plants valued at approximately Rs 1.74 lakh.
The accused, identified as Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare, aged 60, had illegally intercropped the cannabis with jowar, as per police reports. The raiding party included forensic experts and officials from both the revenue and agriculture departments.
Turukmare has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as confirmed by law enforcement personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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