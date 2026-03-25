Cannabis Concealment: Farmer's Hidden Harvest

A farmer from Maharashtra's Beed district has been arrested after police uncovered cannabis plants hidden within a sorghum plantation. The raid, conducted on Tuesday in Sushi (Wadgaon), resulted in the seizure of 42 cannabis plants valued at approximately Rs 1.74 lakh.

The accused, identified as Bhausaheb Tatyaba Turukmare, aged 60, had illegally intercropped the cannabis with jowar, as per police reports. The raiding party included forensic experts and officials from both the revenue and agriculture departments.

Turukmare has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as confirmed by law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)