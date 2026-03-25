Delhi Police Crackdowns on Cybercrime Syndicates: Six Arrested

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Delhi Police arrested six individuals suspected of operating interstate cybercrime syndicates. These groups were allegedly involved in scams like digital arrests, fake IPOs, and fraudulent trading, cumulatively defrauding Rs 10.6 crore from numerous victims.

The suspects were nabbed after extensive raids across Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. These cyber scams primarily targeted unsuspecting citizens, including elderly individuals, employing sophisticated online methods and fake official identities to elicit money.

Police investigations revealed money being routed through multiple mule accounts to escape detection. So far, Rs 19 lakh has been recovered and returned to victims by court orders. The police continue efforts to unearth the syndicate's masterminds and recover the remaining funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)