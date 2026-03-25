Cyber Fraud Nexus: Arrest of Mule Account Operators

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Gurugram Police have apprehended four individuals accused of facilitating financial operations for China-based cybercriminals. These individuals allegedly provided mule bank accounts, registered under fabricated company names, to help in laundering and layering the proceeds of cyber fraud.

During the raid, authorities recovered a trove of financial paraphernalia, including cheque books, passbooks, debit cards across 16 bank accounts, four passports, and six mobile phones. Among the arrested are Pravesh Ahlawat, Sagar from Haryana's Panipat, Abhishek from Punjab's Ludhiana, and Yasin Noor Mohammad from Maharashtra's Thane.

Officials revealed that fraudulent documents were crafted by Abhishek to set up these accounts, which were later sold to cybercriminals in China. While two of the accused have been remanded in police custody for further investigation, authorities are delving deeper to unravel the network and monetary transactions involved.