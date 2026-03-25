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Cyber Fraud Nexus: Arrest of Mule Account Operators

Gurugram police have arrested four individuals linked to providing mule bank accounts for cybercriminal operations in China. This discovery led to the seizure of various account documents and devices. The accused used fake firm identities to facilitate fraudulent financial transactions, exposing a larger network of cybercriminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:50 IST
Cyber Fraud Nexus: Arrest of Mule Account Operators
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In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Gurugram Police have apprehended four individuals accused of facilitating financial operations for China-based cybercriminals. These individuals allegedly provided mule bank accounts, registered under fabricated company names, to help in laundering and layering the proceeds of cyber fraud.

During the raid, authorities recovered a trove of financial paraphernalia, including cheque books, passbooks, debit cards across 16 bank accounts, four passports, and six mobile phones. Among the arrested are Pravesh Ahlawat, Sagar from Haryana's Panipat, Abhishek from Punjab's Ludhiana, and Yasin Noor Mohammad from Maharashtra's Thane.

Officials revealed that fraudulent documents were crafted by Abhishek to set up these accounts, which were later sold to cybercriminals in China. While two of the accused have been remanded in police custody for further investigation, authorities are delving deeper to unravel the network and monetary transactions involved.

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