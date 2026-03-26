Taiwan's Defense Strategy: A New Chapter in U.S. Arms Sales

The Taiwanese defense landscape is set to shift as Defense Minister Wellington Koo confirmed the progression of a $14 billion arms sale from the United States. The announcement came after Taiwan received a letter of guarantee from Washington, amidst ongoing U.S.-China tensions regarding Taiwan's sovereignty.

This significant arms package, pending approval by U.S. President Donald Trump, includes advanced interceptor missiles crucial for Taiwan's defense. The deal has been delayed due to Trump's postponed trip to China, now set for May 14-15. The upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may influence this critical transaction.

While Taiwan's parliament debates additional defense spending, the government's communication with the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency continues to ensure the arms deal proceeds as planned. As the main international supporter and supplier of arms to Taiwan, the U.S. remains pivotal despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)