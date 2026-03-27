CBCI Raises Alarm Over Proposed FCRA Amendments

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed deep concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, labeling the legislative shift as both dangerous and alarming.

In a recent statement, the CBCI criticized the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, suggesting it disguised attempts to infringe on constitutionally guaranteed freedoms under the pretext of license renewals. Such changes, the CBCI warns, could lead to undue executive control over minority organizations, questioning its fairness and transparency.

The CBCI has called for a more inclusive dialogue, stressing the necessity of protecting fundamental rights and maintaining democratic values, as the proposed amendments risk enabling governmental control over non-profits' foreign funds and assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)