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CBCI Raises Alarm Over Proposed FCRA Amendments

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India voiced concerns about proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, calling it dangerous. The changes may allow government overreach into freedoms, impact minority institutions, and permit control over foreign funds. CBCI urges reconsideration to uphold democratic principles and protect constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:32 IST
CBCI Raises Alarm Over Proposed FCRA Amendments
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed deep concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, labeling the legislative shift as both dangerous and alarming.

In a recent statement, the CBCI criticized the Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha, suggesting it disguised attempts to infringe on constitutionally guaranteed freedoms under the pretext of license renewals. Such changes, the CBCI warns, could lead to undue executive control over minority organizations, questioning its fairness and transparency.

The CBCI has called for a more inclusive dialogue, stressing the necessity of protecting fundamental rights and maintaining democratic values, as the proposed amendments risk enabling governmental control over non-profits' foreign funds and assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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