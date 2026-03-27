Donald Trump's Sharpie Saga and Bold Plans

Amid the unfolding U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, President Donald Trump delivered an intriguing Cabinet address, touching on personal preferences and political maneuvers.

Trump expressed his fondness for Sharpie markers over expensive pens, citing fiscal responsibility and personal preference. Additionally, he shared plans to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, an initiative challenged by Representative Joyce Beatty.

On a lighter note, Trump humorously contemplated running for Venezuelan presidency, reinforcing his trend of unpredictable remarks while emphasizing ongoing efforts against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)