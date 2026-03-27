Donald Trump's Sharpie Saga and Bold Plans
In an eventful Cabinet address amidst a U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, President Donald Trump shared his fondness for Sharpie pens, discussed a proposed renaming of the Kennedy Center, admired his Treasury Secretary’s glasses, and made lighthearted remarks about running for president of Venezuela while addressing the ongoing war efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Amid the unfolding U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, President Donald Trump delivered an intriguing Cabinet address, touching on personal preferences and political maneuvers.
Trump expressed his fondness for Sharpie markers over expensive pens, citing fiscal responsibility and personal preference. Additionally, he shared plans to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, an initiative challenged by Representative Joyce Beatty.
On a lighter note, Trump humorously contemplated running for Venezuelan presidency, reinforcing his trend of unpredictable remarks while emphasizing ongoing efforts against Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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