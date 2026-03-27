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Life Sentence in Tripura for Heinous Domestic Crime

Mithu Das was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife Sabita in Tripura. Following a domestic dispute, Mithu poured kerosene on Sabita and set her on fire in 2017. The court handed down a rigorous life sentence and fined him Rs 20,000, with additional imprisonment for non-payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-03-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 12:16 IST
Life Sentence in Tripura for Heinous Domestic Crime
  • Country:
  • India

A Tripura court has handed down a life sentence to Mithu Das for the gruesome murder of his wife, Sabita. The ruling, delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge P P Paul of West Tripura, concludes a harrowing case of domestic violence and fatal assault.

Mithu, who worked as a daily wager, poured kerosene on his wife and set her ablaze after a domestic quarrel on October 19, 2017. Sabita suffered severe burns and tragically succumbed to her injuries at GBP Hospital. The conviction comes as the court recognized a pattern of harassment faced by Sabita during their 13-year marriage.

In addition to the life sentence, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Mithu, with an additional two months of imprisonment should he fail to make the payment, underscoring the severity of his crime.

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