Vote for BJP to make Assam infiltrator-free, ensure peace and development: Amit Shah at poll rally in Dhekiajuli.
PTI | Sonitpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:34 IST
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- India
Vote for BJP to make Assam infiltrator-free, ensure peace and development: Amit Shah at poll rally in Dhekiajuli.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Amit Shah
- Assam
- BJP
- poll rally
- infiltrator-free
- peace
- development
- Dhekiajuli
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- support
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