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Pope Leo Condemns War: A Call for Peace

In a powerful Palm Sunday address, Pope Leo condemned the justification of war in the name of Jesus, urging for peace amid the escalating Iran conflict. He emphasized the rejection of prayers from leaders whose actions lead to bloodshed, critiquing the use of religious rhetoric in warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:35 IST
Pope Leo Condemns War: A Call for Peace
Pope Leo

On Palm Sunday, Pope Leo delivered a stern message against the use of religion to justify war. As tensions in Iran escalate, the pope highlighted that leaders with 'hands full of blood' cannot expect divine support.

Without naming specific figures, Pope Leo criticized the ongoing conflict, stressing that Jesus, the 'King of Peace,' cannot justify violence. He quoted a Bible passage, insisting that war does not align with the teachings of Jesus.

The pope's comments come as some U.S. officials use Christian language to justify military actions. Amid calls for peace, Pope Leo continues to advocate for an immediate ceasefire and an end to indiscriminate airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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