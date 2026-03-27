Allahabad High Court Upholds Right to Consensual Live-in Relationships

The Allahabad High Court has made a significant ruling, stating that a married man living in a consensual live-in relationship with an adult woman does not constitute a criminal offense. This decision was delivered by Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena as they granted interim protection from arrest to two petitioners involved in the case.

The bench highlighted the importance of distinguishing between matters of law and social morality, asserting that morality should not influence legal judgments. The ruling was issued after an FIR was lodged by the woman's mother, accusing the man of taking her daughter without consent. However, the woman clarified she was living with the man willingly.

The court decided on granting two weeks for a counter affidavit filing and set the next hearing date for April 8, while ordering that no coercive actions be taken against the petitioners until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)