Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Upholds Right to Consensual Live-in Relationships

The Allahabad High Court ruled that a married man's consensual live-in relationship with an adult woman is not a criminal offense. This decision came while granting interim protection to two petitioners involved in the case. The court emphasized separating morality from law, focusing on legal rather than social or moral perspectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:46 IST
Allahabad High Court Upholds Right to Consensual Live-in Relationships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has made a significant ruling, stating that a married man living in a consensual live-in relationship with an adult woman does not constitute a criminal offense. This decision was delivered by Justices J J Munir and Tarun Saxena as they granted interim protection from arrest to two petitioners involved in the case.

The bench highlighted the importance of distinguishing between matters of law and social morality, asserting that morality should not influence legal judgments. The ruling was issued after an FIR was lodged by the woman's mother, accusing the man of taking her daughter without consent. However, the woman clarified she was living with the man willingly.

The court decided on granting two weeks for a counter affidavit filing and set the next hearing date for April 8, while ordering that no coercive actions be taken against the petitioners until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody

Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody

 India
2
India-China Trade Talks Amidst Widening Deficit

India-China Trade Talks Amidst Widening Deficit

 India
3
From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science

From Space to Sea: Unveiling the Wonders of Science

 Global
4
Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru

Tragic Lorry Collision Ignites Car, Claims Life in West Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026