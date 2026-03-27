DARPG Completes 36 National Good Governance Webinars to Institutionalise Excellence in Public Administration

In line with the Prime Minister’s directive to promote replication of best governance practices across India, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has successfully conducted its 36th National Good Governance Webinar, marking nearly four years of sustained efforts to institutionalise excellence in public administration.

The initiative, launched in April 2022, has emerged as a key platform for knowledge sharing, policy diffusion, and capacity building, bringing together administrators from across the country to learn from Prime Minister’s Award-winning governance models.

Scaling Best Practices Through Continuous Engagement

The webinar series was conceptualised following the Prime Minister’s emphasis on ensuring that innovative district-level initiatives are not isolated successes but scalable models. Each monthly session features past recipients of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, who present their experiences, implementation strategies, and impact outcomes.

Over the course of 36 webinars:

Over 1,000 officials participate in each session on average

Participants include District Collectors, State officials, line departments, and training institutions

Sessions focus on replication, scalability, and sustainability of governance innovations

This sustained engagement reflects a shift toward evidence-based governance, where successful models are systematically documented and disseminated nationwide.

36th Webinar Highlights: Focus on Holistic District Development

The 36th webinar, held on March 27, 2026, spotlighted two award-winning initiatives under the theme “Holistic Development of Districts”, a priority area aligned with inclusive and balanced regional growth.

The featured presentations included:

Barwani District, Madhya PradeshPresented by Dr. Haridas Fating, Director, Health Services and Project Director, AIDS Control Society Focus on integrated health interventions and district-level development strategies Emphasis on improving healthcare delivery and outreach in underserved areas

Koraput District, OdishaPresented by Shri V. Keerthi Vasan, Collector & District Magistrate Showcased innovative administrative practices for socio-economic transformation Focus on convergence-driven development and community participation



These case studies highlighted how district-led innovation, when backed by strong leadership and inter-departmental coordination, can deliver measurable outcomes in challenging regions.

Nationwide Participation and Institutional Impact

The webinar was chaired by Shri Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and witnessed participation from:

More than 620 locations across India

Senior officials from State/UT Administrative Reforms Departments

District Collectors and field-level officers

Representatives from Central and State Administrative Training Institutes

Such wide participation ensures that best practices are not only shared but also adapted to diverse administrative contexts across states.

Driving Replication and Institutionalisation

A key feature of the webinar series is its focus on:

Assessing the institutionalisation and sustainability of award-winning initiatives

Tracking their replication and expansion across districts and states

Encouraging peer learning among administrators

This approach is helping transform governance innovations into standardised models, enabling faster adoption and improved service delivery.

Advancing the Good Governance Agenda

The DARPG’s initiative aligns with the broader national vision of:

Strengthening district-level governance as the backbone of development

Promoting transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric administration

Leveraging best practices for systemic reform

By creating a structured platform for continuous learning, the government is fostering a culture where innovation in governance is recognised, replicated, and scaled.

A Model for Collaborative Governance

As India continues its journey toward Viksit Bharat, the National Good Governance Webinars represent a powerful mechanism to:

Bridge the gap between policy and implementation

Empower administrators with practical, field-tested solutions

Build a networked governance ecosystem driven by collaboration

The success of 36 consecutive webinars underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that no successful initiative remains confined to a single district, but instead becomes a catalyst for nationwide transformation.