West Bengal Fast-Tracks DA Arrears Processing

In an effort to expedite the processing of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, the West Bengal government has mandated that the accounts branch of the home and hill affairs department remain operational over the weekend.

This significant decision comes on the heels of a pivotal Supreme Court judgment concerning DA arrears, aiming to ensure swift resolution and disbursement of pending amounts.

The general establishment branch issued a memorandum directing all officers and employees within the accounts branch to be present on March 28 and 29 to complete outstanding tasks promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)