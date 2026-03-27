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West Bengal Fast-Tracks DA Arrears Processing

The West Bengal government is accelerating the processing of Dearness Allowance arrears by keeping the accounts branch of the home and hill affairs department open over a weekend. This move follows a recent Supreme Court judgment, ensuring timely completion of pending work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:23 IST
West Bengal Fast-Tracks DA Arrears Processing
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  • India

In an effort to expedite the processing of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, the West Bengal government has mandated that the accounts branch of the home and hill affairs department remain operational over the weekend.

This significant decision comes on the heels of a pivotal Supreme Court judgment concerning DA arrears, aiming to ensure swift resolution and disbursement of pending amounts.

The general establishment branch issued a memorandum directing all officers and employees within the accounts branch to be present on March 28 and 29 to complete outstanding tasks promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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