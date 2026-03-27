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Crime Unfolds: Major Arrests in Delhi Gang War

Three members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang were apprehended in Delhi for involvement in a murder linked to ongoing gang conflicts. The arrests, following a police encounter, highlight the escalating Gogi-Tillu rivalry marked by high-profile crimes, including the recent killing of Ravi Bhardwaj in Bawana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:42 IST
Crime Unfolds: Major Arrests in Delhi Gang War
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In a major breakthrough, three individuals linked to the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang were arrested recently in outer Delhi's Rohini. The capture occurred after a brief confrontation with police, connecting them to the high-profile murder of Ravi Bhardwaj earlier this month in Bawana.

The detainees, identified as Chetanya, Kunal alias Shunty, and a juvenile, were apprehended by the Crime Branch following a late-night encounter. This group forms part of a larger criminal network tied to the ongoing bloody feud between the Gogi and Tillu gangs.

Authorities have linked the recent crime wave to gang leaders directing hits from outside the city, showcasing a troubling trend in organized crime. The capture of these individuals marks a significant step in unraveling their operational networks and bringing justice in the long-running gang rivalry.

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