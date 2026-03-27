DPIIT Partners with Repos Energy to Boost Fuel-Tech and Deep-Tech Startups

In a strategic move to accelerate innovation in emerging technology sectors, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with fuel-tech startup Repos Energy India Private Limited. The partnership aims to strengthen India’s startup ecosystem by enabling deeper industry linkages, targeted support mechanisms, and faster commercialization pathways.

Strengthening India’s Deep-Tech and Manufacturing Ecosystem

The collaboration comes at a time when India is positioning itself as a global hub for deep-tech innovation, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy solutions. Fuel-tech—covering smart fuel distribution, energy logistics, and digital supply chain systems—is emerging as a critical segment within this ecosystem.

Under the MoU, DPIIT and Repos Energy will jointly:

Co-host innovation challenges and hackathons to identify disruptive solutions

Organise investor connect programmes to improve access to capital

Conduct skill development initiatives aligned with industry needs

Facilitate pilot projects and real-world testing opportunities

Enable market access for startups, particularly in energy and logistics domains

The initiative will also support startups across the lifecycle—from idea-stage validation to prototyping and scaling—with outreach amplified through the Startup India platform, which currently supports over 1 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups across the country.

Bridging the Gap Between Innovation and Industry

A key focus of the partnership is to bridge the persistent gap between innovation and commercialization, particularly in sectors like fuel-tech and manufacturing, where access to infrastructure and industry networks is critical.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv, emphasized that such collaborations are central to the government’s vision of building a self-reliant and innovation-driven economy. He noted that enabling startups with:

Access to infrastructure

Mentorship and technical expertise

Market linkages and pilot opportunities

can significantly accelerate the development and deployment of scalable solutions in energy, supply chain, and industrial technologies.

Role of Repos Energy in Fuel-Tech Innovation

Repos Energy India Pvt Ltd, co-founded by Aditi Bhosale Walunj, is a notable player in India’s fuel-tech space, leveraging IoT, data analytics, and mobile distribution models to streamline fuel access and logistics.

Through this collaboration, Repos Energy will:

Provide industry insights and use-case driven innovation opportunities

Support startups in testing and deploying solutions in real-world environments

Help build efficient, tech-enabled fuel distribution networks, especially in underserved areas

Boosting Indigenous Innovation and Startup Scaling

The partnership is expected to:

Promote indigenous technology development in energy and manufacturing

Enable startups to scale faster through industry integration

Strengthen India’s position in clean energy logistics and smart supply chains

With India targeting net-zero emissions by 2070 and expanding its manufacturing base under initiatives like Make in India and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, such collaborations are likely to play a critical role in fostering sustainable and technology-led industrial growth.

Formalisation of the Partnership

The MoU was formally signed by:

Shri T. L. K. Singh , Deputy Secretary, DPIIT

Ms. Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder, Repos Energy India Pvt Ltd

in the presence of senior government officials, marking the beginning of a structured engagement aimed at nurturing next-generation startups.

The Road Ahead

As India’s startup ecosystem matures, partnerships between government bodies and domain-specific companies are becoming essential to:

Drive sector-focused innovation

Reduce time-to-market for new technologies

Create globally competitive startups

The DPIIT–Repos Energy collaboration signals a growing shift toward problem-driven innovation models, where startups are not only incubated but also embedded within real industry ecosystems.