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India's Defense Overhaul: A $25 Billion Investment in Modern Warfare

India has approved $25 billion in defense purchases, including transport aircraft and missile systems, as it upgrades its military amid regional tensions. This follows a $40 billion deal for enhanced air and naval capabilities and underscores India's ongoing shift from Soviet-era equipment to modern sources and localized production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:00 IST
India's Defense Overhaul: A $25 Billion Investment in Modern Warfare

India has committed to a massive $25 billion investment aimed at fortifying its military capabilities. This approval includes acquisitions of transport aircraft, Russian S-400 missile systems, and remotely piloted strike aircraft. Each of these moves is part of a strategic overhaul to counter regional threats and modernize antiquated equipment.

This decision follows last month's significant $40 billion approval for additional French Rafale fighter jets and Boeing P-8I reconnaissance aircraft for its air force and navy. Also covered were purchases of tank ammunition, gun systems, aerial surveillance systems, and hovercraft aimed at enhancing army, air, and coastguard operations.

Furthermore, India has entered into a 4.45 billion rupee contract with Russia's JSC Rosoboronexport for Tunguska air defense systems. Collectively, India has sanctioned 55 proposals worth 6.73 trillion rupees and inked contracts for 503 proposals amounting to 2.28 trillion rupees this fiscal year, marking a record high in defense spending.

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