President Ramaphosa Positions Free State as South Africa’s Future Logistics Hub

President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified the Free State as a critical engine for South Africa’s future economic growth, highlighting its strategic location as a potential national logistics and distribution hub while warning that failing municipalities remain a major threat to development.

Delivering opening remarks at a high-level engagement between the National Executive and the Free State Provincial Executive Council, the President outlined a dual message: unlock the province’s economic potential while urgently stabilising local government systems.

Free State’s Strategic Advantage

Ramaphosa emphasised that the province’s geographic position places it at the centre of South Africa’s economic network, linking major industrial and commercial hubs.

“The Free State is uniquely positioned to be at the heart of our country’s economic growth story… a natural logistics and distribution hub linking major economic centres,” he said.

This positioning, combined with:

Strong agricultural capacity

An established mining sector

Growing renewable energy and battery storage potential

creates a foundation for inclusive growth, industrial expansion, and job creation.

The President stressed that these structural advantages must be fully leveraged through coordinated planning under the District Development Model (DDM), particularly via the province’s “One Plan”.

Signs of Progress — But More Needed

Despite ongoing challenges, Ramaphosa pointed to areas where the Free State has shown measurable progress:

Over 46 000 work opportunities created through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in the last financial year

Advancements in agricultural support for emerging farmers and food security programmes

Improvements in health outcomes , particularly in HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis management

Notable gains in crime reduction efforts

He encouraged the province to share these best practices nationally, positioning the Free State as a model for targeted, localised development interventions.

Youth Jobs and Township Economy in Focus

Reflecting on Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae’s recent State of the Province Address, the President praised its “future-facing and outcomes-oriented” approach, particularly in:

Youth job creation and vocational training

Revitalisation of township economies

Strengthening agricultural value chains

“These plans reflect the granular ‘how’ and ‘when’ of development—not just the ‘what’,” Ramaphosa said, underscoring the importance of implementation timelines and measurable outcomes.

Local Government Crisis Threatens Growth

A central concern raised by the President was the deteriorating state of local government across the country, which he described as a systemic crisis.

Key indicators include:

35 municipalities in distress nationwide

63% of municipalities at risk of failure

Multiple municipalities—including seven in the Free State—currently under administration

“When local government fails, it is not just service delivery that suffers—public trust is eroded,” he warned.

The President outlined several reforms aimed at stabilising municipalities:

Reviewing the local government funding model

Establishing ring-fenced utilities for water and electricity services

Updating the White Paper on Local Government through nationwide consultations

These reforms are seen as essential to restoring investor confidence and enabling economic expansion at the local level.

Implementation Over Rhetoric

Ramaphosa stressed that identifying challenges must be matched by clear solutions and strict timelines.

“We must move beyond diagnosing problems to implementing solutions. Timeous implementation is the yardstick by which we will be judged,” he said.

He added that the engagement forms part of broader intergovernmental coordination efforts, complementing platforms such as the President’s Coordinating Council.

A Test Case for Integrated Development

The Free State’s development trajectory is increasingly being viewed as a test case for the effectiveness of South Africa’s District Development Model—a framework designed to align national, provincial, and local planning.

With its central location and sectoral strengths, the province could play a pivotal role in:

National logistics and supply chain integration

Agricultural and agro-processing expansion

Renewable energy development

Job creation in both urban and rural economies

However, the success of this vision will depend heavily on fixing local governance, accelerating implementation, and sustaining collaboration across all spheres of government.

“We are one government, united by one Constitution… and it is in this spirit of cooperation that we must proceed,” Ramaphosa concluded.