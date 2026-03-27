VP Lauds Fearless Journalism at Ramnath Goenka Awards, Calls for Nation-Centric Media Narrative

Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today underscored the critical role of fearless, ethical, and nation-oriented journalism while addressing the 20th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, organised by The Indian Express Group in the national capital.

Highlighting the significance of the awards, the Vice President said they celebrate not just professional excellence but the enduring spirit of principled journalism, rooted in courage, independence, and commitment to truth.

Honouring a Legacy of Courage and Integrity

Marking the 20-year milestone of the awards, he paid tribute to Shri Ramnath Goenka, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of journalists. He noted that Goenka’s life exemplified:

Unwavering commitment to press freedom

Courage in the face of political and institutional pressure

Dedication to truth and democratic values

Recalling key moments from history, the Vice President highlighted Goenka’s bold decision during the Quit India Movement to shut down his newspaper in protest against colonial censorship.

He also referenced Goenka’s role as a member of the Constituent Assembly, where he raised important issues, including the taxation of newspapers, reflecting his deep engagement with democratic institution-building.

Symbol of Press Freedom During Emergency

The Vice President particularly recalled the Emergency period, when Goenka’s decision to publish a blank editorial became a powerful symbol of resistance and press freedom.

Despite facing:

Imprisonment of editors

Disruption of operations

Financial and administrative pressures

Goenka remained steadfast, demonstrating the resilience of independent journalism in defending citizens’ right to expression.

Journalism in a Time of Scrutiny

Addressing contemporary challenges, the Vice President noted that media today operates in an environment where it is both highly influential and closely scrutinised. In this context, he said, Goenka’s ideals serve as a guiding light for maintaining credibility and integrity.

He emphasised that:

Debate, discussion, and dissent are vital to democracy

However, they must ultimately lead to constructive decision-making in national interest, not disruption

Call for India-Centric and Balanced Narratives

Echoing the Prime Minister’s call to shed colonial mindsets, the Vice President urged media institutions to:

Present global and domestic developments from an Indian perspective

Reflect the country’s civilisational ethos and values

He stressed the importance of balanced storytelling, urging journalists to highlight:

Challenges and critical issues

Alongside stories of progress, innovation, and grassroots transformation

Such a balanced approach, he noted, is essential for building informed public discourse and national confidence.

Celebrating Unity in Diversity

The Vice President also reflected on Shri Goenka’s journey—from Darbhanga to Chennai and later as a Member of Parliament from Vidisha—as a representation of India’s unity in diversity.

He noted that Goenka’s decision to publish newspapers in multiple regional languages ensured wider reach and inclusivity, a principle that continues to define The Indian Express.

Recognising Excellence in Journalism

Concluding his address, the Vice President:

Congratulated the award winners

Commended the organisers for sustaining a tradition that recognises journalistic excellence and integrity

He reaffirmed that a free, fair, and responsible press remains a cornerstone of democracy, playing a vital role in shaping public opinion and strengthening institutions.