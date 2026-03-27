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Foiled Firebomb Plot: Palestinian Activist Targeted

Law enforcement disrupted a plan to attack Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani's NYC home. Alexander Heifler, from New Jersey, was arrested after discussing and preparing the plot with undercover officials. The threat highlights the risks activists face. The operation was executed by NYPD’s counterterrorism bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:33 IST
Foiled Firebomb Plot: Palestinian Activist Targeted
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Authorities have thwarted a scheme aimed at firebombing the New York City residence of Nerdeen Kiswani, a noted Palestinian activist. According to an official complaint and an interview with Kiswani, the plot was uncovered following an undercover operation.

Kiswani, the co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, was alerted by the FBI late on Thursday about the imminent threat. She was informed that the suspect, Alexander Heifler, had been taken into custody. The New Jersey resident was arrested at his home after a weeks-long undercover mission revealed his intention to attack with Molotov cocktails.

Heifler spent weeks detailing his plans with undercover officers, including a reconnaissance visit to Kiswani's home. When arrested, he had all necessary bomb materials assembled in his home. While shocked, Kiswani acknowledges the ever-present danger for those speaking out about Palestinian issues. The NYPD confirmed the thwarting as part of a counterterrorism bureau operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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