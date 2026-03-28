Arunachal Pradesh Police Breaks Human Trafficking Racket

The Arunachal Pradesh Police accomplished a significant breakthrough in combating human trafficking, rescuing seven women from two lodges suspected of illegal activities.

Officials from the Itanagar Capital Region's Naharlagun district, led by SDPO Rishi Longdo, executed the operation last Friday, leading to the arrest of Assam residents Fardaus Ahmed, 35, and Moina Das, 34.

According to the police, the women, primarily from Assam, were victims of sex exploitation, having been drawn into the racket due to financial vulnerabilities. Authorities of the lodges admitted to their complicity in the illegal activities, further deepening the case against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)