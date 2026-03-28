A New Era for India's Aviation: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida International Airport's first phase, emphasizing its potential to boost economic activity. Addressing citizens, he stressed unity in addressing global challenges and prioritizing India's interests. The airport promises to enhance connectivity, stimulate the aviation sector, and support regional development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking it as a significant milestone for India's aviation sector.
During the event, Modi emphasized the need for unity among India's 1.4 billion citizens to tackle global challenges, particularly highlighting the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He reiterated the government's commitment to prioritize India's interests, safeguarding families and farmers from external burdens.
Modi also acknowledged the airport's economic potential, stating that it would act as a catalyst for growth in Western Uttar Pradesh, and praised its anticipated role in boosting air travel accessibility through initiatives like the UDAN scheme.
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