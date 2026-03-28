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Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Operation in Meerut

The Delhi Police dismantled an illegal arms unit in Meerut, arresting two major suspects. Acting on intelligence, authorities seized weapons and equipment. The main supplier was previously linked to terrorist activity. Further investigations aim to dismantle the entire network involved in the illegal arms trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:34 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Operation in Meerut
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In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing operation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, arresting two pivotal figures in the process. The bust occurred after officers received intelligence regarding a large-scale supply chain of illicit firearms from Meerut to Delhi.

Sources revealed that the main supplier, identified as Hasir alias Shooter, was apprehended with a haul of weapons, including semi-automatic pistols, near Badli Railway Station. The operation further unearthed a network connecting Hasir to Parvez alias Farru, a habitual offender with a notorious past of arms manufacturing.

During a raid on Parvez's residence, authorities seized a significant cache of weapons and manufacturing tools. Parvez, previously arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, showcased the depth of his operations, with police recovering pen pistols designed to evade detection. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle this dangerous network fully.

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