Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Operation in Meerut

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing operation in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, arresting two pivotal figures in the process. The bust occurred after officers received intelligence regarding a large-scale supply chain of illicit firearms from Meerut to Delhi.

Sources revealed that the main supplier, identified as Hasir alias Shooter, was apprehended with a haul of weapons, including semi-automatic pistols, near Badli Railway Station. The operation further unearthed a network connecting Hasir to Parvez alias Farru, a habitual offender with a notorious past of arms manufacturing.

During a raid on Parvez's residence, authorities seized a significant cache of weapons and manufacturing tools. Parvez, previously arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, showcased the depth of his operations, with police recovering pen pistols designed to evade detection. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle this dangerous network fully.