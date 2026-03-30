AfDB Appoints New Tanzania Country Head as $9.5 Billion Partnership Enters Strategic Phase
Monyau’s appointment comes at a time when the AfDB is positioning itself as a key partner in delivering these goals, particularly through high-impact investments across core sectors.
- Country:
- Tanzania
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has formally strengthened its engagement in East Africa with the appointment of Mary Manneko Monyau as Country Manager for Tanzania, signalling a renewed push to accelerate large-scale investments aligned with the country’s long-term development ambitions.
Monyau officially assumed her role after presenting her Letter of Credence on 25 March 2026 in Dar es Salaam, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a critical phase in Tanzania’s infrastructure, industrial, and economic transformation agenda.
Strategic Leadership at a Pivotal Moment
Tanzania is entering an ambitious growth phase under its Vision 2050 framework, which prioritizes:
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Sustainable infrastructure development
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Industrialization and economic diversification
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High-quality education systems
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Strong institutional governance
Monyau’s appointment comes at a time when the AfDB is positioning itself as a key partner in delivering these goals, particularly through high-impact investments across core sectors.
Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, welcomed the appointment, describing the Bank as a “trusted and highly valued partner” in the country’s socio-economic progress.
Deepening a Multi-Billion Dollar Partnership
The AfDB’s footprint in Tanzania is both extensive and growing:
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Total commitments exceed $9.5 billion
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167 projects financed across multiple sectors
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Active portfolio of around $4 billion covering 30 ongoing operations
These investments span critical areas including:
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Transport infrastructure
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Energy and power systems
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Agriculture and food security
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Water and sanitation
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Health systems
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Financial sector development
This scale of engagement places Tanzania among AfDB’s most significant country portfolios in Africa.
Focus on Infrastructure and Regional Integration
A central pillar of the Bank’s strategy is infrastructure development aimed at:
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Enhancing regional connectivity across East Africa
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Reducing logistics and transport costs
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Strengthening trade corridors
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Improving competitiveness of Tanzanian industries
These investments are expected to generate job creation, income growth, and increased private sector participation, key components of long-term economic resilience.
Aligning with Africa-Wide Development Vision
Monyau emphasized that Tanzania’s Vision 2050 aligns closely with AfDB President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah’s “Four Cardinal Points” for Africa’s development—a strategic framework focused on:
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Economic transformation
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Sustainable growth
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Institutional strengthening
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Inclusive development
This alignment is expected to streamline project implementation and enhance policy coherence between national and continental priorities.
Natural Resources and Industrial Growth
Beyond infrastructure, the AfDB is also prioritizing natural resource governance, particularly in Tanzania’s extractive industries. The goal is to:
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Maximize value from mineral and energy resources
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Strengthen regulatory frameworks
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Ensure equitable distribution of economic benefits
This approach reflects a broader shift toward value addition and industrialization, moving beyond raw resource exports to more diversified economic activity.
Leadership with Regional Experience
Monyau brings significant experience to the role, having previously served as AfDB Country Manager in Sudan. Her background in managing complex development portfolios is expected to support:
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Efficient project execution
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Stronger stakeholder coordination
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Enhanced delivery of large-scale infrastructure programmes
The Tanzanian government has expressed confidence that her leadership will help deepen collaboration and accelerate project outcomes.
A Critical Growth Window
With Tanzania aiming to position itself as a regional economic hub, the next decade will be crucial. The AfDB’s continued investment—combined with strategic leadership on the ground—will play a decisive role in:
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Unlocking infrastructure bottlenecks
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Driving industrial expansion
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Strengthening economic resilience
As the partnership enters this new phase, both the Tanzanian government and the AfDB are signaling a shared commitment to translating long-term vision into measurable development outcomes.