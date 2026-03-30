AfDB Appoints New Tanzania Country Head as $9.5 Billion Partnership Enters Strategic Phase

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has formally strengthened its engagement in East Africa with the appointment of Mary Manneko Monyau as Country Manager for Tanzania, signalling a renewed push to accelerate large-scale investments aligned with the country’s long-term development ambitions.

Monyau officially assumed her role after presenting her Letter of Credence on 25 March 2026 in Dar es Salaam, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a critical phase in Tanzania’s infrastructure, industrial, and economic transformation agenda.

Strategic Leadership at a Pivotal Moment

Tanzania is entering an ambitious growth phase under its Vision 2050 framework, which prioritizes:

Sustainable infrastructure development

Industrialization and economic diversification

High-quality education systems

Strong institutional governance

Monyau’s appointment comes at a time when the AfDB is positioning itself as a key partner in delivering these goals, particularly through high-impact investments across core sectors.

Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, welcomed the appointment, describing the Bank as a “trusted and highly valued partner” in the country’s socio-economic progress.

Deepening a Multi-Billion Dollar Partnership

The AfDB’s footprint in Tanzania is both extensive and growing:

Total commitments exceed $9.5 billion

167 projects financed across multiple sectors

Active portfolio of around $4 billion covering 30 ongoing operations

These investments span critical areas including:

Transport infrastructure

Energy and power systems

Agriculture and food security

Water and sanitation

Health systems

Financial sector development

This scale of engagement places Tanzania among AfDB’s most significant country portfolios in Africa.

Focus on Infrastructure and Regional Integration

A central pillar of the Bank’s strategy is infrastructure development aimed at:

Enhancing regional connectivity across East Africa

Reducing logistics and transport costs

Strengthening trade corridors

Improving competitiveness of Tanzanian industries

These investments are expected to generate job creation, income growth, and increased private sector participation, key components of long-term economic resilience.

Aligning with Africa-Wide Development Vision

Monyau emphasized that Tanzania’s Vision 2050 aligns closely with AfDB President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah’s “Four Cardinal Points” for Africa’s development—a strategic framework focused on:

Economic transformation

Sustainable growth

Institutional strengthening

Inclusive development

This alignment is expected to streamline project implementation and enhance policy coherence between national and continental priorities.

Natural Resources and Industrial Growth

Beyond infrastructure, the AfDB is also prioritizing natural resource governance, particularly in Tanzania’s extractive industries. The goal is to:

Maximize value from mineral and energy resources

Strengthen regulatory frameworks

Ensure equitable distribution of economic benefits

This approach reflects a broader shift toward value addition and industrialization, moving beyond raw resource exports to more diversified economic activity.

Leadership with Regional Experience

Monyau brings significant experience to the role, having previously served as AfDB Country Manager in Sudan. Her background in managing complex development portfolios is expected to support:

Efficient project execution

Stronger stakeholder coordination

Enhanced delivery of large-scale infrastructure programmes

The Tanzanian government has expressed confidence that her leadership will help deepen collaboration and accelerate project outcomes.

A Critical Growth Window

With Tanzania aiming to position itself as a regional economic hub, the next decade will be crucial. The AfDB’s continued investment—combined with strategic leadership on the ground—will play a decisive role in:

Unlocking infrastructure bottlenecks

Driving industrial expansion

Strengthening economic resilience

As the partnership enters this new phase, both the Tanzanian government and the AfDB are signaling a shared commitment to translating long-term vision into measurable development outcomes.