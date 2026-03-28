Crackdown on Narcotics: Shopian Police Attach Residential Property

In a significant move against narcotics-related activities, the police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir have attached a residential property under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The property, which is valued at Rs 18.88 lakh, was reportedly purchased using proceeds from illegal narcotic sales.

The attached house belongs to Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, a resident of Barbugh Imamsahib. This action is part of an ongoing crackdown by local authorities to curb drug-related offenses in the district.

The process was conducted in the presence of a duly constituted police team, an executive magistrate, a lambardar, and a chowkidar, ensuring that all legal protocols and procedures were meticulously adhered to.