Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Urgent NGT Investigation
The National Green Tribunal has initiated an investigation into illegal tree felling and unauthorised activities in Dehradun's Kothal Gate area, following a complaint by Pradeep Sharma. A joint committee will inspect the site, evaluate environmental damage, and recommend actions. A hearing is scheduled for July 17.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of accusations regarding illegal tree felling and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area, Dehradun.
In response to a complaint by Pradeep Sharma, a joint committee has been formed to investigate the issue and report back in eight weeks.
The tribunal's scrutiny includes a site inspection and identification of individuals accountable for environmental violations, with the next hearing set for July 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)