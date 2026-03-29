Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Urgent NGT Investigation

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of accusations regarding illegal tree felling and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area, Dehradun.

In response to a complaint by Pradeep Sharma, a joint committee has been formed to investigate the issue and report back in eight weeks.

The tribunal's scrutiny includes a site inspection and identification of individuals accountable for environmental violations, with the next hearing set for July 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)