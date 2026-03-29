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Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Urgent NGT Investigation

The National Green Tribunal has initiated an investigation into illegal tree felling and unauthorised activities in Dehradun's Kothal Gate area, following a complaint by Pradeep Sharma. A joint committee will inspect the site, evaluate environmental damage, and recommend actions. A hearing is scheduled for July 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:55 IST
Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Urgent NGT Investigation
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious note of accusations regarding illegal tree felling and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area, Dehradun.

In response to a complaint by Pradeep Sharma, a joint committee has been formed to investigate the issue and report back in eight weeks.

The tribunal's scrutiny includes a site inspection and identification of individuals accountable for environmental violations, with the next hearing set for July 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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