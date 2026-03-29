Tragic Domestic Dispute Ends in Arrest on Bosepukur Road

Early morning at Bosepukur Road, a domestic argument turned deadly as a man allegedly murdered his wife, police reported. The tragic event occurred around 4 am when the accused, Binod Singh, apparently attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, in the presence of their minor child.

Authorities were alerted when the grievously injured woman was admitted to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. She was declared dead shortly after arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest the altercation between the couple escalated, leading to the fatal attack.

An eyewitness report from the couple's daughter confirmed that the father suddenly assaulted the mother during the argument. The community responded to the girl's cries for help, moving the victim to the hospital. Police have arrested the accused and launched a further investigation as the body undergoes post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)