Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an extensive inter-state racket involved in dealing stolen mobile phones, arresting two men in the process and recovering 83 high-end handsets, according to officials on Sunday.

A police team, acting on precise intelligence, conducted a raid at a rented location in Yamuna Vihar on Friday. The operation resulted in the arrest of Saavej, 34, and Fardeen, 25, who were apprehended while in the midst of packing stolen mobile phones for transport.

Authorities identified brands such as Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus among the recovered items, many of which matched theft cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Police noted the accused sourced the phones from a supplier known as Danish and dispatched them via courier to contacts in Bangladesh through West Bengal. Saavej is reportedly linked to multiple previous offenses. The crackdown underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle organized crime networks.