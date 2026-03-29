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Tragic Discoveries: Bodies Found in Jamshedpur Lakes

Two bodies, including that of a woman named Sanju Devi, were found in separate lakes in Jamshedpur. The authorities suspect her death might be a suicide due to domestic discord. The second victim was Zeeshan Riyaz, and his cause of death is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:41 IST
Tragic Discoveries: Bodies Found in Jamshedpur Lakes
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Jharkhand Police made a grim discovery on Sunday, recovering two bodies from different lakes in Jamshedpur, including one female victim.

A woman's body was discovered at Dimna Lake, located on the city outskirts. Identified as 43-year-old Sanju Devi from Sonari, her death is suspected to be a suicide linked to domestic issues.

In a separate incident, the body of 37-year-old Zeeshan Riyaz was found at Beldih Lake. Riyaz had been missing since Friday, and authorities are currently investigating both cases to determine the exact causes of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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