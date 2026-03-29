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Tragic Ram Navami Chaos: Two Hacked to Death in Jharkhand

Two individuals, Prince Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, were allegedly hacked to death during Ram Navami processions in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. Both victims died after being attacked with sharp weapons. No arrests have been made, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:33 IST
Tragic Ram Navami Chaos: Two Hacked to Death in Jharkhand
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Two individuals were tragically hacked to death during the Ram Navami processions in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, according to officials.

Prince Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, both 21, lost their lives in separate incidents at Jhanda Chowk in the town police station area around midnight.

Police are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been reported thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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