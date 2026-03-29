Mystery Surrounds Accidental Shooting of Police Inspector
A police inspector in Akhandnagar was seriously injured by a gunshot, and an investigation is underway. Initial findings point to accidental discharge as the cause. The inspector, now transferred to a trauma center, was found with his revolver nearby, prompting a detailed inquiry into the incident.
- Country:
- India
A police inspector stationed at Akhandnagar police station was seriously injured by a gunshot wound on Sunday, officials reported. Arun Kumar Dwivedi was initially taken to Sultanpur's Government Medical College.
Due to the critical nature of his injuries, doctors referred him to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the involvement of Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam.
Preliminary evidence indicates that the wound may have been due to an accidental discharge. The scene suggested no external interference, as the inspector's personal revolver was found alongside blood spatters, and the room was locked from the inside, prompting further investigation.
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- police
- inspector
- shooting
- accidental
- investigation
- gun
- revolver
- injured
- crime
- Akhandnagar
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