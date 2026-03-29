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Visionary Leadership in Crisis: India's Steadfast Path Amid Global Challenges

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi's leadership during the West Asia crisis, emphasizing India's economic resilience amidst global instability. He criticizes opponents for spreading misinformation and asserts India's full capability due to Modi's strategies, including managing fuel prices and maintaining stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:33 IST
Visionary Leadership in Crisis: India's Steadfast Path Amid Global Challenges
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In the midst of a global crisis due to the West Asia conflict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed India's steady progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing economic turmoil elsewhere, he noted India's unique position of strength.

Adityanath attributed India's resilience to effective strategies like reducing excise duty to control fuel prices and ensuring a stable supply chain. Contrary to challenges faced by neighboring countries, India's stability stands out, he claimed.

He criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly spreading false rumours, urging citizens to remain vigilant and support the nation's leadership. According to Adityanath, such misinformation campaigns are seditious and must be collectively countered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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