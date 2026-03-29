Jindal Panther's Last-Second Heroics Seal Thrilling Polo Victory

In a dramatic encounter at the Northern India Polo Championship, Jindal Panther overturned a significant deficit to edge out Jaipur Achievers 9-8, with Juan Gris Zavaletta delivering the winning blow in the dying moments.

The match was a spectacle of shifting fortunes, beginning with a balanced first chukker where Naveen Jindal's equalizer brought the score to 1-1. Subsequent periods saw Panther take a 4-2 lead, guided by the sharp play of Siddhant Sharma and Zavaletta.

However, Jaipur Achievers responded powerfully with Alejo Aramburu leading a comeback in the third chukker to secure a 5-4 lead. As tensions heightened, the Achievers further extended their advantage to 8-5 by the end of the fifth chukker, placing Panther in a precarious position.

The final chukker, however, witnessed a remarkable shift as Jindal Panther charged forward with urgency. Goals by Ramiro and Juan Zavaletta levelled the score at 8-8, and with time running out, Juan Gris Zavaletta capitalized on a penalty to clinch victory.

In the aftermath, team captain Naveen Jindal praised his team's composure and highlighted the larger goal of promoting polo as a globally recognized sport, expressing hopes for its return to the Olympics.