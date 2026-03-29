Jindal Panther's Last-Second Heroics Seal Thrilling Polo Victory
Jindal Panther staged an incredible comeback to defeat Jaipur Achievers 9-8 in the Northern India Polo Championship, with Juan Gris Zavaletta scoring the decisive goal in the final seconds. The match saw intense momentum swings and standout performances, notably from Zavaletta who netted five goals for the winners.
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In a dramatic encounter at the Northern India Polo Championship, Jindal Panther overturned a significant deficit to edge out Jaipur Achievers 9-8, with Juan Gris Zavaletta delivering the winning blow in the dying moments.
The match was a spectacle of shifting fortunes, beginning with a balanced first chukker where Naveen Jindal's equalizer brought the score to 1-1. Subsequent periods saw Panther take a 4-2 lead, guided by the sharp play of Siddhant Sharma and Zavaletta.
However, Jaipur Achievers responded powerfully with Alejo Aramburu leading a comeback in the third chukker to secure a 5-4 lead. As tensions heightened, the Achievers further extended their advantage to 8-5 by the end of the fifth chukker, placing Panther in a precarious position.
The final chukker, however, witnessed a remarkable shift as Jindal Panther charged forward with urgency. Goals by Ramiro and Juan Zavaletta levelled the score at 8-8, and with time running out, Juan Gris Zavaletta capitalized on a penalty to clinch victory.
In the aftermath, team captain Naveen Jindal praised his team's composure and highlighted the larger goal of promoting polo as a globally recognized sport, expressing hopes for its return to the Olympics.