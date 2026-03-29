Cricket Betting Bust: Five Arrests in Dramatic Police Chase

In a significant crackdown on illegal cricket betting, law enforcement agents arrested five individuals in connection with an organized racket on Sunday. The arrests, carried out in the Karkala and Shirva areas, unfolded amidst dramatic attempts by the suspects to evade arrest, including an alleged attempt to run over police officers.

The investigation gained momentum after a black SUV, signaled to stop by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Prasanna M S in Kasaba village, reportedly accelerated towards the officers in a bid to escape. Pursuing both the case of attempted murder and obstruction of duty, the police later intercepted the vehicle in Shirva, where the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm at officers.

Identified as Sudarshan Shetty, Kartavya Shetty, Arun Shetty, Tejas, and Prajwal Shetty, the accused are part of a broader network involved in fraudulent betting schemes linked to cricket matches. The Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the suspects were brought to court after their arrests, as investigations continue to map out the extent of their operations.