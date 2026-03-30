Man Arrested for Sending Over 1,100 Hoax Bomb Threats Across India

Delhi Police, in collaboration with local forces, have apprehended a man accused of disrupting peace by sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats across India. The suspect, Srinivas Louis, 47, from Mysuru, Karnataka, was arrested on Saturday from his rented home.

Srinivas, a postgraduate from Bengaluru who is currently unemployed and living with his retired mother, had allegedly targeted schools, high courts, and government offices. His recent threats included prominent entities like the Delhi High Court and various educational institutions.

Authorities reported that Louis confessed to his actions during initial interrogation, citing mental stress as a possible drive behind the threats. This series of alarming messages had already resulted in multiple FIRs across different states, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)