Left Menu

Man Arrested for Sending Over 1,100 Hoax Bomb Threats Across India

Delhi Police arrested Srinivas Louis for allegedly sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats to various Indian institutions. Arrested in Mysuru, Louis, a postgraduate from Bengaluru, reportedly confessed to the acts during interrogation. Officials suspect mental stress as a potential motive. Multiple FIRs are filed across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 09:24 IST
Man Arrested for Sending Over 1,100 Hoax Bomb Threats Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police, in collaboration with local forces, have apprehended a man accused of disrupting peace by sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats across India. The suspect, Srinivas Louis, 47, from Mysuru, Karnataka, was arrested on Saturday from his rented home.

Srinivas, a postgraduate from Bengaluru who is currently unemployed and living with his retired mother, had allegedly targeted schools, high courts, and government offices. His recent threats included prominent entities like the Delhi High Court and various educational institutions.

Authorities reported that Louis confessed to his actions during initial interrogation, citing mental stress as a possible drive behind the threats. This series of alarming messages had already resulted in multiple FIRs across different states, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

 Vietnam
2
Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

Vietnam Chemical Company Expands Global Oil Procurement

 Vietnam
3
Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

Stock Markets React to Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026