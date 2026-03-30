China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Amidst Taiwan Tensions
China has imposed sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Keiji Furuya, accusing him of supporting Taiwan independence forces. Furuya, a key ally of Japan's Prime Minister, has been barred from entering China and had his assets frozen. The diplomatic row underscores escalating tensions between China, Taiwan, and Japan.
China intensified its diplomatic offensive on Monday by imposing sanctions on Keiji Furuya, a Japanese lawmaker close to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, due to alleged associations with Taiwan's independence movement. Beijing's latest measures include barring Furuya's entry to China and freezing his assets.
As head of a Japan-Taiwan lawmakers group, Furuya has made multiple trips to Taiwan, defying China's objections and meeting its leaders, most recently in Taipei with President Lai Ching-te. China's foreign ministry accuses him of undermining the "One China" principle.
Responding to the sanctions, Furuya stated his visits to Taiwan align with his parliamentary role and noted his absence from China and lack of assets there. His association with Takaichi and support during her leadership campaign have contributed to the heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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