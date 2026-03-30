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DeepSeek AI Chatbot Faces Longest Outage Amidst Anticipation for New Model

DeepSeek, China's AI chatbot, faced its longest outage since the launch of its R1 and V3 models, experiencing a seven-hour downtime on Monday. The cause remains undisclosed, and the AI community is keenly awaiting the next-generation model release, with no announced timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:26 IST
DeepSeek AI Chatbot Faces Longest Outage Amidst Anticipation for New Model
  • Country:
  • China

China's widely used DeepSeek AI chatbot experienced its most extended outage since the successful debut of its R1 and V3 models last year. On Monday, the chatbot was down for seven hours and thirteen minutes, according to the status website, marking the issue as resolved at 10:33 a.m. local time.

The company did not provide a specific reason for the service disruption. Typically, such outages can result from a variety of technical issues, including server malfunctions or bugs due to updates in the AI system. In January 2025, DeepSeek's API service, critical for developers integrating the chatbot into applications, similarly faced a series of prolonged outages.

Prior to this recent event, the user-facing webpage had not experienced any significant disruptions exceeding two hours. With anticipation building for DeepSeek's next-generation model, the artificial intelligence community awaits further announcements, though no timeline has been shared by the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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