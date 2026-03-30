Rising Inflation Shock: Germany's Economic Balancing Act Amid Energy Crisis

Germany is witnessing a surge in inflation across multiple states, attributed to the recent spike in energy prices due to geopolitical tensions. The inflation rate in North-Rhine Westphalia, the country's most populous state, jumped to 2.7% in March from 1.8% in February.

This trend is mirrored in Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg, with inflation rates reaching 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Experts expect the national inflation figure to similarly rise, as the data should reflect these pressures later on Monday.

Amid these developments, the European Central Bank is contemplating interest rate hikes to prevent inflationary pressures from permeating other economic sectors. Market analysts forecast multiple rate increases this year as authorities aim to manage economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)