Assam's Path to Peace: Modi's Vision for Stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the strides made in Assam towards peace and stability under the BJP government, speaking to party workers ahead of state elections. Highlighting a decade of progress, Modi noted that twelve peace agreements have been successfully implemented in the northeast, contrasting sharply with previous Congress-led governments.

Modi criticized the Congress for failing to create impactful agreements and leaving youth to struggle with unrest. According to the Prime Minister, BJP's dedication to lasting peace has brought new confidence to Assam, a stark change from the state's history of violence and instability. He urged workers to remind citizens of Congress's missteps during their rule.

As first-time voters prepare for Assam's approaching elections, Modi warned of AI-generated misinformation, stressing vigilance. The BJP-led NDA has governed Assam since 2016, and Modi's message to his party focused on maintaining momentum and rallying support to ensure continued peace and development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)