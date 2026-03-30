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Debating Birthright: Supreme Court to Rule on Citizenship Controversy

An Argentine emigre's story highlights the legal battle over President Trump's executive order aimed at denying US citizenship to children of those in the country illegally. The Supreme Court is set to examine the order's compliance with the 14th Amendment and federal law, challenging birthright citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:51 IST
Debating Birthright: Supreme Court to Rule on Citizenship Controversy
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  • Country:
  • United States

An Argentine mother in Florida secured a US passport for her newborn as proof of his American citizenship. Yet, this status is under threat due to a legal battle over President Trump's 2025 executive order that denies citizenship to children born to non-citizen parents in the U.S. temporarily or illegally.

The Supreme Court will deliberate this week on whether this order aligns with the 14th Amendment, which declares citizenship for all individuals born in the U.S. except children of foreign diplomats and invaders. Every court adjudicating this issue has so far ruled the order illegal.

As one-fourth of US-born children are potentially impacted, the mother, now applying for a green card, remains hopeful yet concerned about the implications of this executive order on her family's future in America.

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