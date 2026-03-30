Delhi Double Stabbing Cases Shocking Community

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, Delhi police apprehended three individuals, including two juveniles, for allegedly stabbing two minors in the Gokalpuri area of Northeast Delhi. The confrontation, which involved a minor altercation erupting near Ganga Vihar on March 28, resulted in severe injuries to two 17-year-old boys.

Police investigations revealed that the victims were attacked by Kartik, aged 19, alongside his juvenile associates, following an argument that spiraled out of control. The swift police response facilitated the transport of the victims to GTB Hospital for medical attention. Authorities have since arrested the lead accused Kartik in Shahdara, and the juveniles were apprehended subsequently. The weapon used has been recovered.

Separately, another stabbing incident in Nand Nagri led to the arrest of two men accused of attacking a 26-year-old man, Lokesh. The assault was reportedly unprovoked. Following Lokesh's statement, a swift police response led to the arrest of Zuber, alias Zubbi, and Deepak, with the weapon recovered. Police investigations continue as further leads are pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)