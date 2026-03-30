Digital Deception: The 'Fake Arrest' Cyber Scam
A 69-year-old retired man from Andheri was duped of Rs 1.57 crore in a cyber fraud where criminals posed as police, threatening arrest over fabricated charges. Deceived into transferring funds, he later approached the police, leading to the arrest of one suspect, with investigations ongoing to catch others.
- Country:
- India
A senior citizen residing in Andheri became a victim of a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing a staggering Rs 1.57 crore. The 69-year-old was ensnared by cybercriminals who impersonated law enforcement officers.
The culprits accused the victim of circulating obscene material and threatened him with arrest unless he transferred all his money into 'official accounts' as part of a supposed criminal investigation. The terrified victim complied, transferring the hefty sum.
After realizing the fraud, he notified the authorities, who traced the money to an account belonging to autorickshaw driver Ashok Pal, now arrested. Investigations continue to apprehend other associates in this racket.