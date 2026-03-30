Bold Daylight Heist: Woman Fends Off Chain-Snatchers

In a brazen daylight incident in South Delhi's CR Park, a woman suffered minor injuries as two men attempted to snatch her gold chain, police confirmed on Monday.

The alarming episode, captured on CCTV footage, unfolded around 4 pm near the Bangiya Samaj, a cultural community organization.

Despite facing a knife attack, the woman resisted and later filed a police complaint. Officers have registered a case and seized the motorcycle used in the crime, with multiple teams working to apprehend the suspects.