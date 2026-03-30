Bold Daylight Heist: Woman Fends Off Chain-Snatchers
In a daring daylight robbery attempt, two men tried to snatch a woman's gold chain in Delhi's CR Park. Despite sustaining minor injuries from a knife attack, she resisted, leading to a police investigation. The incident, caught on CCTV, has raised local safety concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:09 IST
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In a brazen daylight incident in South Delhi's CR Park, a woman suffered minor injuries as two men attempted to snatch her gold chain, police confirmed on Monday.
The alarming episode, captured on CCTV footage, unfolded around 4 pm near the Bangiya Samaj, a cultural community organization.
Despite facing a knife attack, the woman resisted and later filed a police complaint. Officers have registered a case and seized the motorcycle used in the crime, with multiple teams working to apprehend the suspects.