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Urgent Call to Safeguard Nagaland's Environment Amid Climate Change

Achumbemo Kikon, a legislator in Nagaland, emphasizes urgent action against climate change's impacts on the region, citing threats to jhum cultivation, water sources, and biodiversity. He calls for coordinated measures, including afforestation and better waste management, to safeguard Nagaland's ecology and its people's livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:23 IST
Urgent Call to Safeguard Nagaland's Environment Amid Climate Change
climate change
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing concerns over climate change and its impact, NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon is urging immediate action to protect Nagaland's environment and community livelihoods. Speaking during Zero Hour in the Assembly, Kikon highlighted the severe challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation.

He pointed out that human activities, such as fossil fuel burning, are escalating threats, leading to global temperature rise, erratic weather, and biodiversity loss. Kikon warned that Nagaland is witnessing increased vulnerabilities, including erratic rainfall and stressed traditional agricultural practices like jhum cultivation.

Highlighting environmental degradation, Kikon noted declining water bodies, deforestation, and pollution in urban areas caused by indiscriminate waste dumping. He called for a series of measures including afforestation, protecting water resources, and regulating mining activities, urging community involvement for effective conservation.

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