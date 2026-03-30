Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

On Monday, Awagarh district was shaken by the gruesome discovery of five mutilated bovine remains near a railway line in the Gadesra Bamba area. The police, alerted by villagers, retrieved the carcasses, and veterinary doctors were called to collect evidence and conduct post-mortem examinations.

The incident quickly attracted attention from local Hindu outfits, who gathered to demand immediate action and arrests of those responsible for the heinous act. In response, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narain Singh has launched a probe and constituted a special investigation team to look into the matter thoroughly.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. To maintain order and prevent any further unrest, additional police forces have been deployed in the area.