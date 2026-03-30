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Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

Five mutilated bovine remains were found near a railway line in Awagarh's Gadesra Bamba, causing tension. Police are investigating, after a case was registered against unknown suspects. Hindu groups demand action. A special team is analyzing CCTV footage, and police presence has been increased to ensure peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:50 IST
Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines
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  • India

On Monday, Awagarh district was shaken by the gruesome discovery of five mutilated bovine remains near a railway line in the Gadesra Bamba area. The police, alerted by villagers, retrieved the carcasses, and veterinary doctors were called to collect evidence and conduct post-mortem examinations.

The incident quickly attracted attention from local Hindu outfits, who gathered to demand immediate action and arrests of those responsible for the heinous act. In response, Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narain Singh has launched a probe and constituted a special investigation team to look into the matter thoroughly.

Police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and are actively reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity. To maintain order and prevent any further unrest, additional police forces have been deployed in the area.

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