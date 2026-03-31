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Priya Shines in Asian Boxing Championships as Jadumani Faces Tough Battle

Priya secured a dominant 5-0 victory against Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko in the Asian Boxing Championships. Meanwhile, Jadumani Singh narrowly lost a split decision to Japan's Rimma Yamaguchi, after a closely contested bout. Priya advances to face China's Chengyu Yang next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:46 IST
Priya Shines in Asian Boxing Championships as Jadumani Faces Tough Battle
Priya
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

In a remarkable display of skill at the Asian Boxing Championships, India's Priya delivered a commanding 5-0 win over Kazakh opponent Rimma Volossenko in the women's 60kg category on Tuesday.

Priya's victory was a testament to her control and composure in the ring, allowing her to advance confidently to the next stage, where she is set to face China's second seed, Chengyu Yang.

Conversely, Jadumani Singh engaged in a fierce contest but suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat in a split decision against Japan's top seed, Rimma Yamaguchi. Despite matching Yamaguchi strike for strike, Jadumani's efforts fell short, highlighting the intense level of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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