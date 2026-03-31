Priya Shines, Jadumani Battles: Highlights from Asian Boxing Championships 2026

India's Priya showcased an impressive performance on Day 2 of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, securing a dominant 5-0 victory in the women's 60kg category against Kazakhstan's Rimma Volossenko. Her composed and controlled demeanor throughout the bout ensured a unanimous decision, propelling her to the next stage of the competition.

Priya's next challenge comes against China's Chengyu Yang, the category's second seed, in what anticipates to be an intense and high-quality match, according to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Meanwhile, in the men's 55kg category, Jadumani Singh delivered a valiant effort against Japan's top-seeded Rui Yamaguchi, only to narrowly fall short in a 2-3 split decision.

Yamaguchi's established credentials, including a silver from the Astana event and a bronze from the Boxing World Cup Finals, marked him as a formidable opponent. Nevertheless, Jadumani's ability to keep the fight tight until the final moments drew attention. Mixed with dominant displays like Priya's and closely contested bouts such as Jadumani's, the Indian squad continues to make its mark in the early stages of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)