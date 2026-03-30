India Signs Green Ammonia Agreements, Eyes $2.5 Billion Savings and Stronger Energy Security

In a decisive step toward strengthening India’s energy security and accelerating its clean energy transition, the government has operationalised Green Ammonia Purchase and Supply Agreements for the fertiliser sector under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The agreements, exchanged at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan, mark a critical milestone in scaling up green hydrogen derivatives for industrial use.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, addressing the event alongside Union Minister J. P. Nadda, said the initiative comes at a crucial time when global energy markets remain volatile. He emphasised that green ammonia will play a pivotal role in reducing import dependence and building resilient domestic supply chains.

Long-Term Agreements to Unlock Investment

The agreements—signed between industry players, SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), and fertiliser companies—have a 10-year tenure, providing long-term demand certainty.

This is expected to:

Enable financial closure of large-scale projects

Attract significant private and institutional investments

Support rapid scaling of green ammonia production capacity

“These agreements are a key step in translating policy into execution,” Joshi noted, highlighting that structured demand frameworks are essential for building a viable green hydrogen ecosystem.

₹2.5 Billion Forex Savings Through Import Substitution

A major economic benefit of the initiative is the replacement of imported grey ammonia—currently used in fertiliser production—with domestically produced green ammonia.

The government estimates:

$2.5 billion (~₹20,000 crore) in foreign exchange savings over 10 years

Reduced exposure to global price volatility in ammonia markets

Strengthened self-reliance in fertiliser production

Joshi stressed that energy security is directly linked to national security, making such initiatives strategically critical.

Large-Scale Allocation Signals Industrial Shift

Union Minister J. P. Nadda described the agreements as a “historic and forward-looking step,” marking the formal operationalisation of green ammonia in India.

A total allocation of 7.24 lakh tonnes per annum of green ammonia has been earmarked for the fertiliser sector, indicating a clear transition toward cleaner industrial inputs.

“This initiative will ensure affordability, reduce import dependence, and reassure farmers by strengthening the fertiliser supply chain,” Nadda said.

Powering India’s Next Phase of Energy Transition

The government highlighted that the next phase of India’s energy transition will focus on hard-to-abate sectors, including:

Fertilisers

Refineries

Steel

Heavy transport

Green hydrogen and its derivatives—particularly green ammonia—are expected to serve as clean feedstock alternatives in these sectors, helping India meet its climate commitments while sustaining industrial growth.

Building a New Green Industrial Ecosystem

Beyond emissions reduction, the initiative is expected to catalyse a broader economic transformation by:

Creating new manufacturing ecosystems

Generating green jobs across value chains

Driving technology innovation and domestic capabilities

Positioning India as a global hub for green hydrogen derivatives

India is already among the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy markets and is on track to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, reinforcing its global leadership in clean energy deployment.

Strong Policy Backing and Institutional Coordination

The event also saw participation from senior leadership across ministries, including:

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (Power & MNRE)

Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE

The collaboration between MNRE, Department of Fertilizers, and SECI highlights a coordinated, multi-ministerial approach to implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

A Strategic Leap Toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The green ammonia agreements represent a critical step in India’s journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat, combining energy independence with climate responsibility.

By aligning policy, industry, and long-term market signals, India is not only reducing its reliance on imports but also laying the foundation for a future-ready, low-carbon industrial economy.

As global demand for green fuels rises, India’s early move into green ammonia could also open up significant export opportunities—further strengthening its position in the global energy transition landscape.